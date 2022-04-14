Uganda: Museveni Wants Another Namboole-Like Stadium in Kitgum

Museveni wants another Namboole-like stadium in Kitgum

President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni on Wednesday met and held discussions with Church of Uganda leaders led by the Archbishop of the Church of Uganda the Most Reverend Dr Samuel Kaziimba Mugalu.

The meeting took place at State House Entebbe.

The meeting that was attended by the Bishop of Kitgum Diocese discussed the development of Janani Luwum site at Mucwini in the Kitgum District.

The Church of Uganda is planning to build St. Janan Luwum Memorial Stadium in memory of the late Janani Luwum, the 3rd Archbishop of Uganda who was killed by the former President of Uganda; Idi Amin Dada.

Speaking to the delegation, President Museveni welcomed the idea of the memorial Stadium saying it will promote religion and tourism in the area.

"It's a good idea you are proposing and we shall support you. The site is strategically well placed because it is near Southern Sudan, so you can have people as far as South Sudan coming". President Museveni said.

Museveni advised the Church to expand the idea and integrate the sports sector so that the site can also make money through events like sports competitions, music concerts, political gatherings etc.

"Let us integrate the idea of sports into your project. I am looking at Namboole as a key study because we use it for big events at a fee. I was thinking that if we could have it even for all kinds of sports, it can generate income for you", Museveni said.

Faith-based tourism, the President said; for example, the grave of the late. Janan Luwum, the Statue etc, will capture believers but also it will capture all other events e.g. church gatherings, sports, cultural and political gatherings.

"Let us capture the whole spectrum. Fine-tune the concept and then we are good to go. Ministry of Finance will coordinate the finances".

The Minister of Finance, Planning and Economic Development Hon. Matia Kasaija assured the church delegation that government will budget for the Luwum Memorial Stadium in the 2023/2024 Financial Year.

"We shall plan for it in the next Financial Year 2023/24," Kasaija said.

The State Minister for Foreign Affairs Hon. Okello Oryem who is coordinating the Committee to realize the Janani Luwum Memorial Stadium revealed that the project will cost a total of Shs78.69 Billion.

"The project will cost Shs78.69 billion but we shall spread it over. We are looking forward to your advice on this project," Oryem said.

Hon. Okello Oryem revealed that they are aiming to start the project immediately so that by the 50th commemoration it is ready.

"We are here to inform you that the leadership of Kitgum Diocese is ready to start. The land is there. The committee is being formed to kick start the work. We are ready to go. Our aim is to start the project immediately" Oryem said.

He said that by 16th February 2027 they expect to have completed this project.

Minister Okello Oryem thanked the President for the generosity and support given to the family of the late Speaker Jacob Oulanyah.

"Thank you for the generosity and support you gave to Jacob Oulanya, the family, the Acholi community and the country at large. May the Almighty God bless you abundantly", he said.

The Archbishop of Uganda, the Most Reverend Dr Stephen Kaziimba Mugalu thanked the President for encouraging the church to start the project of Janan Luwum Memorial Stadium which will help promote faith-based tourism.

"We are here as Church of Uganda. We are here for the Janan Luwum Memorial Stadium project. You encouraged us to have a memorial development to remember this man" He said.

The meeting was attended by, the Minister of Energy and Mineral Development, Hon. Ruth Nankabirwa, Minister of Finance, Hon. Matia Kasaija, the Permanent Secretary Ministry of Finance, Dr. Ramathan Goobi, The Bishop of Kitgum Diocese; Rev. Wilson Kitara, among others.