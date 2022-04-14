Liberia: Diaspora UP Partisans Raise Issues With Chairman Amin Modad and Secretary-General Mo Ali

Monrovia — Mr. James Rogers, the Unity Party's vice regional chairman of the East Coast USA, has accused the party's National Chairman and Secretary-General Amin Modad and Mo Ali, respectively of constantly disregarding the leadership directives of the party's standard-bearer Joseph Boakai.

He further declared Ali and Modad unfit to lead the UP to the 2023 Presidential elections and ensure victory.

In response to the accusation, Mr. Ali in a telephone interview claimed not to know Mr. Rogers and said, he is not one of those known in the diaspora leadership of the Unity Party. "I don't know any James Rogers and he is not in the leadership of the Unity Party diaspora structure."

Mr. Rogers in an interview denounced and rejected the "persistent" disregard for the constitution, the rule of law, and the clear, "unequivocal disregard" of the leadership directives of the UP standard Bearer Joseph Nyuma Boakai by Chairman Amin Modad manifested by his decisive action against the diaspora chapter.

He accused the UP SG and chairman of issuing letters to two appointed chapter chairs and two non-cooperative chairs out of the 17 chapter chairs directing them to hold a convention and elect new leadership for the Party USA and Canada chapters.

"All partisans, well-wishers and the general public are hereby informed to ignore the recent communication by Mr. Modad and the secretary-general Mo Ali as they are not clothed with the authority to make such a pronouncement.

"We wish to inform partisans and the public that our constitutionally mandated convention for electing new leadership is scheduled for May 2024. Only the National Executive Committee of the Unity Party USA and Canada is clothed with the authority to call for an extraordinary convention."

Mr. Roger further said, the continued "divisiveness" of Modad and Ali lays bare a lack of understanding of organizational dynamics, chain of command, and unifying behavior or diabolical intent, neither of which serves the interest of the Party and Liberia.

"It is clear from our understanding of this long saga that Modad and Ali are unfit to lead this party and its allies to victory in 2023."

In a communication dated April 9, 2022, signed by Mr. Ali Secretary general of the UP, he encouraged them to work towards the upcoming convention proposed by the UP Standard Bearer at which the Party's organization in the Diaspora will be restructured and realigned with the National structure, and a unifying leadership team is elected; this will address most of the issues inhibiting cooperation and tangible progress in the diaspora.

UP will contest in Lofa By-election

The UP regional vice chairman for East Coast USA, also warned that the CDC leadership under President George Weah of the UP position to be on the ballot for the by-election in Lofa County. He called on the International Communities intervention because, according to him, the UP will not accept any form of violence from the government.

MEMO TO:

Mr. Fumbah Sheriff, Chair, Minnesota Chapter

Mr. Weegee Jallah, Chair, Pennsylvania Chapter

Mr. Emmett Acquoi, Chair, DC Metro Chapter

Madam Estella Wehye, Chair, New Jersey Chapter

Madam Bendu Hunter, Chair, Diaspora Women's Congress

Mr. Augustus Kormah, Chair, Massachusetts Chapter

All Diaspora Chapter Chair & Officials All Diaspora Partisans

The Leadership of the Party received several complaints and inquiries about summary dismissals and changes to state chapter leaderships without following the democratic tenets that the Unity Party stands for. This is unfortunate especially when our agenda remains focused on inspiring and motivating partisans who are dedicated & diligent, establishing new chapters, and attracting new membership. We empathize with you re the uninspiring and unproductive challenges you are confronted with despite your commitments and passion. We wish to reassure you and all partisans in the Diaspora that the National Leadership of the Party have explicit confidence in the work you do and sacrifices you continue to make in your respective chapters. This level of commitment and involvement has improved significantly over the last year and is having positive impact on the Party's agenda. We will continue to work with and support you and other Chapter Officials in your current capacities. We encourage you to work towards the upcoming convention proposed by our Standard Bearer at which the Party's organization in the Diaspora will be restructured and realigned with the National structure, and a unifying leadership team is elected; this will address most of the issues inhibiting cooperation and tangible progress in the diaspora. We encourage you to continue your work as we build the party on the principles of respect, credibility, hard work, results, and accountability; we must ensure that Amb. Joseph N. Boakai is elected President in 2023 along with a team that believes in these principles. Think Liberia, Love Liberia, Build Liberia!

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Yours truly,

Mr. Mohammed Ali National Secretary General

Approved: Amin Modad National Chairman