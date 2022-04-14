Liberia: Jeety Extends Inmates Feeding Program to Kakata

Kakata, Margibi — Renowned Indian business tycoon Dr. Upjit Singh Sachdeva has extended his regular feeding program for inmates in Liberia to the Kakata Central Prison in Margibi County with a vow to continue to give to humanity void of accepting anything in return.

Dr. Sachdeva is commonly known as "Jeety" in Liberia. He is the former Indian Honorary Consul General to Liberia and the owner of various businesses operating in the country; including his trademark business-Jeety Trading Corporation.

It can be recalled Dr. Sachdeva, launched his Home-Cooked Hot Meal Program in February 2017 to help alleviate the high rate of hunger and poverty in Liberia.

Since its inauguration, the program has provided meals to over 3M Liberians. It gained prominence during the first outbreak of the Coronavirus in Liberia in March 2020.

Moving a step forward, "Jeety" extended the initiative to prison compound, particularly the Monrovia Central Prison.

He provided running water and a 5.5KVA generator to help dignify inmates and convicts at the Monrovia Central Prison (MCP).

He made available about 25 bags of rice for the feeding of inmates at the Kakata Central Prison on Wednesday, April 13.

Speaking during the presentation, Dr. Sachdeva pointed out that despite being reprimanded or convicted for the crimes committed, the wellbeing of inmates should be a paramount concern to others who are out of the prison facilities.

According to him, the gesture was intended to jumpstart his regular feeding program outside of Monrovia.

He assured the inmates and prison workers at the Kakata Central Prison that he will also commence the provision of hot cooked meal to the facility in the soonest possible time as compare to the monthly feeding at the Monrovia Central Prison.

"Jeety", however, pledged his willingness and commitment to always identify with needy Liberians and institutions in the country, void of profiteering or receiving anything in return.

"I am very humble and grateful to be here at this moment to give to humanity. We can fetch food for ourselves outside but these inmates cannot go outside to fetch food for themselves because of their actions. And so, we have come to identify and share with them. I have come with these 25 bags of rice and you will see me shortly again".

For their part, the beneficiaries commended the Indian businessman for the donation.

They used the occasion to urge members of the public not to cast aspersion on those who have been sentenced or detained at various prison facilities across the country.

According to them, some of the inmates or convicts could be better or productive citizens in the future, and as such, their current situations should not be used to determine their destiny.

"On behalf of the Bureau of Correction at the Ministry of Justice, we want to say many, many thanks to Jeety. If we can see the starting looking like this, we hope that this gesture will not be a small thing. We promise you that the rice you brought will be used for the inmates" one of the prison workers stated.