Zimbabwe: Marry Mubaiwa Fined $60 000

14 April 2022
The Herald (Harare)
By Nyore Madzianike

Marry Mubaiwa has been fined $60,000 after she was convicted of lying that Vice President Constantino Chiwenga had agreed to solemnise their marriage at a time he was in hospital in India.

In addition, Harare magistrate Mr Lazini Ncube set aside a 12-month jail term on condition that she does not commit a similar offence within five years.

Mubaiwa was charged with violating the Marriages Act.

In sentencing Mubaiwa, Harare magistrate Mr Lazini Ncube said she deserved a second chance and incarceration would fast track her ill-health.

He said her condition would not allow her to perform community service and would be a burden to officers where she would be performing the unpaid work.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X