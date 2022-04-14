Namibia: Hammer Murder Accused Told to Find Lawyer

A man who is accused of viciously attacking and killing his wife with a hammer has been urged to secure legal representation for his trial.

Inock Mazala Nalisa (32), who appeared before High Court Judge Christie Liebenberg yesterday unrepresented, was informed that his trial cannot start without him having a lawyer as the charges he faces are of a serious nature. Nalisa is now without a lawyer after he parted ways with his former legal representative, Susan Nyatondo. Liebenberg indicated that his office will enquire with the Directorate of Legal Aid whether they can consider appointing a lawyer for the accused.

Nalisa is expected to stand trial on a charge of murder, read with the provisions of the Domestic Violence Act. The prosecution is alleging that he killed his wife Petra Minikonzo Nyakwambo (30) by stabbing and hitting her with a hammer at the back of her head following an argument.

The wife died instantly at the scene. The incident occurred at the couple's residence in Windhoek's informal settlement of Okahandja Park on 30 October 2020. According to police reports, Nalisa fled the crime scene after the tragic incident.

He, however, later turned himself in at the Wanaheda police station, two days after the incident. He has since been in police custody as the State strongly opposed his release on bail pending the finalisation of his case. The court set the case down for today to hear from the Directorate of Legal Aid.