South Africa: Stage Two Load Shedding On Course to Be Lifted

Eskom says it is remains cautiously optimistic that stage two load shedding will be lifted on Friday morning ahead of the Easter weekend.

The country - barring the flood-affected eThekwini Municipality - has been under stage two load shedding since Wednesday afternoon due to breakdowns and trips at the power utility's power stations.

Load shedding had also been implemented on Monday and Tuesday evening.

"The power system remains fragile and while that holds, Eskom will continue with the current instance of load shedding as previously communicated, which will be suspended at 5am on Friday. The planned suspension of load shedding is due, in part, to the lower demand expected over the weekend.

"However, there remains a possibility that load shedding will need to be implemented during next week as the demand returns," Eskom said.

The power utility reported the following breakdowns and returns to service at power stations:

A unit at Kendall Power Station tripped

A unit at Kusile Power Station also tripped but was returned to service

At least one of the five units that tripped at Camden Power Station this week is back online

"Eskom will undertake opportunity maintenance during the low demand weekend to address some [further] risk on running units.

"During the weekend, Eskom will [also] release some water into the river system from the Ingula Pumped Storage Scheme in order to relieve the capacity constraints that have been created by the heavy rains. This will be done in a responsible manner in collaboration with the authorities," Eskom said.

The power utility said it will keep the public informed on any changes in the stability of the grid.

"Eskom would like to inform the public that any further deterioration in generation capacity may require further load shedding. We therefore request the public to continue using electricity sparingly particularly over the long weekend to assist to replenish the emergency generation reserves in anticipation of the coming week," the power utility said.