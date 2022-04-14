Zimbabwe: Sbahle Mzizi Bags Nickelodeon Influencer Award

ACTRESS Ntando Duma and DJ Junior De Rocka's daughter Sbahle Mzizi, Thursday won the Favourite African Influencer at this year's edition of the Nickelodeon Kid's Awards.

This is the internet sensation's first award at only 4 years old.

Sbahle had been nominated alongside Uncle Vinny, Masaka Kids Africana, Sassy Taylor Morrison and Whitney Ramabulana.

The awards ceremony hosted by iCarly star Miranda Cosgrove and Rob Gronkowski broadcast on Nickelodeon TV channel.

Ntando Duma shared a clip of her daughter receiving the international kids award with the caption: "I'm so emotional. My baby WON!! I'm such a proud mother. Thank you @nickelodeon for the nomination and a big Thank you to everyone that voted for my baby. @sbahlemzizi

"Side Note: I'm a MOTHER of an international award winner please, so talk to me nice and address me correctly

"A big shout to my phenomenal sisters and my mothers for helping me raise this little girl of mine to an incredible dynamite she now is. Ngiyabonga"

Junior De Rocka also wrote: "PROUD MOMENT @sbahlemzizi Congratulations. Your first award at the age of 4. Thanks, @nickelodeon for the nomination... My daughter is a Favourite African Kidfluencer"

