Namibia: Khorixas Residents Shaken By Earth Tremor

13 April 2022
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Sophie Tendane

A rumbling and shaking of the ground startled residents of the Khorixas area on Tuesday evening, when an earthquake was recorded close to the Kunene region town.

Khorixas constituency regional councillor Sebastiaan !Gobs on Wednesday said he heard an alarming sound which shook his bed when the tremor struck.

"It was very bad, last year we also heard one but this one was worse," he said.

"Some of the windows were cracked and people were actually scared," he recounted.

!Gobs said no serious injuries had been reported so far.

A community member at Khorixas, Fortune Gases, said she heard a loud sound while watching television.

"I thought it was a truck and I ran outside, but there was nothing," she said. "Later on I realised it was an earthquake. Everything was shaking so heavily."

Gases said nothing was broken in her house, but she was scared.

Ministry of Mines and Energy deputy executive director Gloria Simubali in a statement on Wednesday confirmed that a tremor measuring 5,2 on the earthquake scale was recorded 24 kilometres north-east of Khorixas.

"The earthquake was shallow at a depth of less than 15 kilometres," she said.

Simubali said four aftershocks were also recorded.

She advised people to take precautionary measures when an earthquake occurs, such as staying away and facing away from windows and watching out for falling objects.

"If you find yourself indoors, try going outside safely when possible, otherwise find refuge under the table or find a spot well clear of buildings, trees and power lines," she stated.

