Namibia: Only 22 Percent of Namibians Fully Vaccinated

14 April 2022
Namibia Economist (Windhoek)

As at 11 April 2022, the cumulative number of fully vaccinated persons was 399,304 translating to 22.4% of the total target population, President Hage Geingob announced.

Geingob added that about 47 829 people have received their Covid-19 vaccine booster dose and urged citizens to listen to the voice of reason and get vaccinated.

"Especially as we approach the cold winter months which naturally compel us to spend more time indoors and knit more closely together. Let us not become complacent now," the President said during 42nd COVID-19 Briefing on 13 April.

Geingob further said while risks still remain, the rate of infection remains relatively under control, despite an increase in the average rate of infections.

"During the preceding week of 14 to 20 March 2022, the positivity ratio of 2.9% marks a rise of 1.6% in the rate of new infections, from the previous baseline of 1.3% positivity. Although marginal, this upward trend is being monitored," Geingob said.

Read the original article on Namibia Economist.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Namibia Economist. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X