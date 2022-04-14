Zimbabwe: Marry Mubaiwa Jailed One Year

14 April 2022
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Thandiwe Garusa

Vice president Constantino Chiwenga's estranged wife, Marry, has been caged one year after she was convicted of attempting to upgrade her customary marriage.

She however escaped a custodial sentence after the magistrate ruled she was not in good health to go to jail.

Harare magistrate Lazini Ncube also said the former model is not in good health to perform community service and deserves a second chance since she is a first time offender.

She was given an option to pay ZW$60 000 or go to jail for six months.

"The accused is not in good healthy as she is always seen with an aid. The accused is a first offender. The accused will not cause harm to society. She deserves a second chance," Lanzini said.

"Community service for her won't work because of her health," said the magistrate.

