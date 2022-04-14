Namibia and Energy Transition

NAMIBIA IMPORTS AN alarming amount of its electricity from its neighbouring countries.

National power utility NamPower imports between 50% and 60% of its energy requirements, and a bulk of this comes from coal-powered generation stations in South Africa.

The production of electricity from non-renewables such as coal have been a topic of concern.

'Anthropogenic' (caused by humans) emissions have contributed immensely to climate change, and Namibia is no exception with it being a recipient of South Africa's national electricity utility.

Recent studies in global energy systems have shown that the energy sector accounts for approximately 65% of total global carbon dioxide emissions, and these need to be reduced dramatically to meet the goals of the Paris Agreement.

As a result of Namibia being a recipient of electricity from non-renewables, a major transition of the energy sector is required.

In response to the Paris Agreement's global call, Namibia is putting structures in place to contribute to the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions and achieving energy security by developing a green hydrogen economy and become a renewable energy hub in Africa.

Local electricity generation is not sufficient to cover national demand.

It is of concern that for every 24 hours of blackout per month, there would be a 4% reduction in the country's gross domestic product (GDP).

In the process of striving towards a carbon-free climate as part of the country's long-term goals, the government's second Harambee Prosperity Plan (HPPII) plans to secure electricity by analysing the potential to generate electricity from the green hydrogen initiative and to optimise the hydrogen value chain by creating employment and exporting excess cleaner energy to the Southern African Development Community (SADC) region and the world.

The Namibian government is therefore currently studying the feasibility of a hydrogen project that would be the source of green hydrogen.

In terms of electricity, the aim is to diversify the energy into the national grid to maximise system reliability.

Green hydrogen projects in general could generate excess electricity - some of which could be fed into the electrolyser, and the remaining electricity into the national grid.

Hydrogen can also be used as hydrogen fuels cells to provide stability and reliability for electricity generation from renewable sources.

Despite China being one of the biggest carbon emitters since the early 2000s, the country has shown its willingness to cooperate on climate change mitigation, as exhibited in the Paris Agreement, through diversifying its energy supply.

As a global citizen, Namibia recognises the importance of striving towards a green economy by using its natural energy resources to produce energy security, as well as to boost the country's economy through the hydrogen value chain.

Carbon emissions are becoming a global concern.

The country has adopted policies to curb carbon emissions by 2050, as well as to close the electricity import gap.

One such possibility is using green hydrogen.

It was, however, also announced in The Australian Financial Review, that major companies such Australian mining multinational BHP and Rio Tinto are silently exiting from coal mining, with China putting in immense effort in reducing carbon emissions.

As a result of the above, coal seems to slowly be losing its glow in the industry as an important commodity.

Moving away from non-renewables (coal) could be the best decision for now, but some experts argue the transition would not be easy due to abundant resources and many countries' great dependency on the resource.

From the modelling of levelised cost of electricity (LCOE), wind as a renewable energy source seems to be cheaper (N$0,74 /kWh) at 45% capacity, and safer in electricity generation (less or no carbon emission) compared to coal, which is a non-renewable source which could potentially cost N$1,50/kWh at >80% capacity.

The concern is that the most abundant renewable energy sources provide power intermittently.

For the transition to favourably reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, crucial and strong political leadership is required, as well as clear national targets and stakeholder engagement successfully enabling policy frameworks that focus on job creation, economic gains, and environmental benefits, while ensuring the transition takes place.

* Selma Shipunda is a postgraduate scholar in mineral and energy economics, Curtin Graduate School of Business(Perth,Western Australia). Worked at Swakop Uranium, and now works at the Ministry of Mines and Energy. She is passionate about mathematics(calculus) for econometrics and forecasting of mining and energy commodities.