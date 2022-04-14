Kenya: Those Responsible for Destruction of Ballot Papers in Embu to Face Party's Disciplinary Team Saturday - UDA Board

Nairobi — United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party's National Election Board (NEB) Chairman Anthony Mwaura says those responsible for the destruction of election materials in Embu will appear before the party's disciplinary committee on Saturday.

The materials were burnt while being transported to various polling stations in Embu on Wednesday evening, after it was intercepted by supporters of aspirants who alleged a rigging scheme.

"The aspirants who caused that commission have been summoned by the disciplinary committee of the UDA party to appear before it Saturday," Mwaura stated.

He reiterated that the party will not condone any form of violence, adding that aspirants found engaging in violent activities during the nominations period will be disqualified.

He also dismissed claims of fake ballot papers being in circulation, in some parts of the country where party primaries are ongoing.

The issue of the fake ballots as well as pre-marked ballots was raised by aspirants in the counties of Bomet and Nakuru, eliciting reactions among the candidates and their supporters.

Mwaura however assured that there is nothing of that sort, adding that the ballots are serialized hence cannot be manipulated.

"The issue of fake ballot papers are unfounded rumors . Our ballot papers are peculiar, they have got the watermark, they are serialized and they cannot even be photocopied," he stated.

He said that so far, the board is satisfied with the exercise, also commending those who have turned up to participate in the exercise.