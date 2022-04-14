Kenya: EPRA Issues Show Cause Letters to Retailers Selling Fuel at Higher Prices

Nairobi — Energy Cabinet Secretary Monica Juma now says show cause letters have been issued to retailers selling fuel above the prices stipulated in monthly reviews.

Speaking during a press conference on Thursday, Juma indicated that the Energy Petroleum and Regulatory Authority (EPRA) dispatched the letters following reports of motorists paying high prices for fuel which she says is available in large quantities.

She pointed out that Kenya has adequate stock, and some players are hoarding products and/or diverting them to export markets ahead of price reviews.

The Government assured that it will continue implementing the fuel subsidy program which was launched in 2020 to cushion Kenyans against rising global oil prices.

So far, she noted that Sh34.6 billion has been disbursed to oil marketing companies and that the Government is in receipt of the outstanding balance payable to the firms.