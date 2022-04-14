Kenya: Eliud Kipchoge Leaves CS Balala Gasping for Breath in Early Morning Run

Nairobi — Eliud Kipchoge runs an average pace of between 2:50/km and 3:00/km in his record setting races and for a recreational runner, that's close to suicidal.

Well, once in a while, the world record holder decides to kill off the pace and enjoy himself, and that happens when he has to take some VIPs through recreational runs.

On Thursday morning, the Olympic champion had one such task, running with Tourism Cabinet Secretary Najib Balala , top officials from the ministry and high ranking supremos from Magical Kenya at the Karura Forest.

Not really a long run, but Kipchoge's easy jog with his usual infectious smile, left CS Balala gasping for breath, but thoroughly happy to be paced by a world beater.

"It was nice, really enjoyed. It was great," Balala said, giving Kipchoge a hearty high five under the fresh breath and cold early morning wind at Karura.

Balala and Kipchoge were at Karura to renew a partnership between the world record holder and Magical Kenya that will see the latter sign a six-month deal as an ambassador to market Kenya as a tourist destination.

"Eliud is not just a local talent. He is a local, but with a global audience. That's the power that Eliud has," said CS Balala.

The Ministry of Tourism through Magical Kenya hope to leverage on Kipchoge's global appeal to draw more tourists to the country. As part f the six month deal, Kipchoge will also travel to the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, not to compete, but as a Kenyan ambassador.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Athletics By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"There are two things that you can never change in your life; your parents and where you were born. I was born in Kenya, I love Kenya and I want more people to come visit my country," said Kipchoge, in his usual philosophical self.

As part of the deal, Kipchoge will visit various tourism attractions in the country which he will in turn market to the rest of the world.

The renewed partnership will mostly centre around conservation sites, going in line with Kipchoge's Foundation which focuses most on the green economy.

"We want to take Eliud to destinations that are not main areas like beaches and the Maasai Mara but we want to take him to areas where it is unique in terms of conservation and sustainability of the environment," CS Balala said.

"It is very exciting. This is a crucial partnership. I am a Kenyan and this is bringing in patriotism and that's why I love to partner with Magical Kenya. There's a lot in store. We want to make people come and explore and know how Kenya is," said Kipchoge.