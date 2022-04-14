Kenya: Fuel Prices Up By Sh9.90 in Latest Review By EPRA

14 April 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Susan Nyawira

Nairobi — Motorists will have to pay more for fuel after the prices of Super Petrol, Diesel and Kerosine went up by Sh9.90.

According to the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA), Super Petrol will now retail at Sh144.62 while Diesel and Kerosine will be costing Sh125.50 and Sh113.44 respectively.

The Authority's Director General Daniel Kiptoo indicated that the government will chip in with the petroleum development levy to cushion Kenyans from the otherwise high prices.

he pointed out that with the absence of the fuel subsidy, Super petrol and Diesel was to retail at Sh173 and Sh144. 62 respectively

