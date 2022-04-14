Kenya: More Pain for Kenyans as Fuel Prices Rises By Sh9.90 Per Litre

Nairobi — Fuel prices in Kenya are set to rise by Sh 10 further adding the pain for motorists who for the past few days have struggled with fuel shortage

Under the new prices issued by the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority(EPRA) , Super petrol and Diesel will retail at Sh144. 62 and Sh 125.50.

EPRA DG Daniel Kiptoo said the government will chip in with the petroleum development levy to cushion Kenyans from the otherwise high prices.

With the absence of the petroleum development levy, Super petrol and Diesel was to retail at Sh173 and Sh144. 62 respectively.