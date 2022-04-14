Rwanda: Kagame Arrives in Jamaica for Historic Visit

President Paul Kagame has arrived in Jamaica for a three-day state visit, which seeks to strengthen mutually beneficial cooperation.

Kagame was welcomed by Governor General Patrick Allen and Jamaica's Prime Minister Andrew Holness at the Norman Manley International Airport, Wednesday.

"This afternoon, His Excellency Paul Kagame, President of the Republic of Rwanda arrived in Jamaica for a three day State visit. His Excellency received a ceremonial welcome known as the Guard of Honour," Jamaica's Office of the Prime Minister said in a tweet.

"This visit marks a new stage in our relationship and I look forward in particular to the continued collaboration towards the strengthening of the bonds of friendship and cooperation between Jamaica and Rwanda," read another part of the tweet.

While in Jamaica, President Kagame is expected to call on Governor-General Allen, and will also meet with Prime Minister Holness, among other government officials.

His visit, Jamaica's office of the Prime said in a statement, comes during the year of Jamaica's 60th anniversary of Independence.

The statement added that it also represents an important opportunity for the deepening of bilateral relations between the countries.

"It will also help to reinforce the steadily burgeoning relationship between the African continent and the CARICOM Region".

On his first day of the visit, Kagame alongside the delegation from Rwanda joined the launch of the celebration of Jamaica 60 under the theme: "Reigniting a Nation for Greatness."

On the second day, the head of state expected to address a joint sitting of the Jamaican Parliament.

President Kagame will later lay a wreath by the tomb of Jamaica's first National Hero, Marcus Garvey, followed by a State Dinner at King's House, Jamaica's OPM added.

On Friday morning, President Kagame, the first Rwandan leader to pay a state visit to Jamaica, will hold bilateral talks with Prime Minister Holness at Jamaica House, during which the leaders are expected to sign a Memorandum of Understanding.

Later on Friday there will be what's being described as a government to government panel discussion between respective delegations.