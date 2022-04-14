Rwanda: Rulindo - 20 Homes of Genocide Survivors Get Solar Power

20 elderly survivors of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi in Rulindo District, whose homes had no electricity, have received solar power systems.

The Integrated Polytechnic Regional Centre (IPRC) Tumba Campus bought and installed the home solar panel kits for survivors living in six sectors of Rulindo District.

This initiative was part of the university's activities to mark the 28th commemoration of the 1994 genocide against the Tutsi.

According to IPRC Tumba, the support, which also included food stuff, was valued at over Rwf2.7 million.

Over the last three years, IPRC Tumba has installed solar power systems in homes of genocide survivors. 60 households have benefited from this initiative so far.

The survivors, some of whom lost their families during the Genocide against the Tutsi, expressed their gratitude to the IPRC Tumba leadership and students.

"I can't thank these young people enough. At night, I have been using a torch and part of the house would remain dark," said Immaculee Kasine, 75, who lost her husband in 1994.

"With the solar panel I have received, there will be no more darkness in my house and I'll be able to charge my telephone, which they also gave me," she added.

Marie-Chantal Nyirabarema, 99, who lives in Tumba Sector said: "Before the solar panel, I used a rechargeable lamp to light my house, and it was hard because I had to recharge it at other people's places."

She added: "I thank these young people and the president of our country for thinking about us during this time, when we remember the people we lost."

According to Survivors' umbrella organisation, Ibuka in Rulindo, charity activities not only improve the wellbeing of genocide survivors, they also help in restoring their hope for life.

"We commend IPRC's efforts to improve the lives of genocide survivors in our district, especially the solar systems they have given to us this year," Alphonsine Murebwa, president of Ibuka in Rulindo District said.

"We've had numerous organisations in our district provide support to survivors in different sectors, even beyond the commemoration period. And it is not just material or food support, they also sit with the survivors and talk about the tragic events they went through; and that helps them very much to deal with the trauma."

Rulindo District authorities said the solar power systems will help reach the target of 100 percent electricity coverage by 2024.