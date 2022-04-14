Rwanda-UK to Ink Major Deal on Migrants, Asylum Seekers

Rwanda has over the years been consistently ranked as one of the world's safest nations.

Rwanda and the United Kingdom (UK) are set to sign a deal that seeks to give a dignified life to people who leave their countries to seek asylum to the European country.

Under the deal, some of these people will be relocated to Rwanda where they will be empowered through different initiatives.

A statement issued by the Government of Rwanda said the country is pleased to confirm "a bold new partnership" with the UK which will take an innovative approach to addressing the global migration crisis.

"The partnership, through the Economic Transformation and Integration Fund, will invest in Rwanda's economic development - creating professional and personal development opportunities for migrants and Rwandans alike, and rebalancing the inequalities at the heart of the global migration crisis," read the statement.

The deal will be signed in Kigali between the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dr Vincent Biruta and Priti Patel, the Home Secretary of the United Kingdom.

"By relocating migrants to Rwanda and investing in personal development and employment for migrants, our nations are taking bold steps to address the imbalance in global opportunities which drives illegal migration, while dismantling the incentive structures which empower criminal gangs and endanger innocent lives. The partnership will disrupt the business model of organised crime gangs and deter migrants from putting their lives at risk," it added.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Europe and Africa Migration By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

As well as prioritising the dignity and empowerment of migrants, their safety and security will be ensured by hosting the programme in Rwanda, according to the government statement.

Rwanda has over the years been consistently ranked as one of the world's safest nations.

The deal will also seek to empower the migrants with a range of opportunities for building a better life during their stay in Rwanda.

"Rwanda is committed to international co-operation and partnership on migration, in particular the opportunities that a robust protection system as well as a comprehensive human capital investment program can create, for migrants and for development of the host country," said Minister Biruta in the statement.

"There is a global responsibility to prioritise the safety and well-being of migrants, and Rwanda welcomes this partnership with the United Kingdom to host asylum seekers and migrants, and offer them legal pathways to residence. This is about ensuring that people are protected, respected, and empowered to further their own ambitions and settle permanently in Rwanda if they choose," he added.

Under the programme, migrants will be entitled to full protection under Rwandan law, equal access to employment, and enrolment in healthcare and social care services.

"Furthermore, the UK's upfront investment of £120 million will fund opportunities for Rwandans and migrants including secondary qualifications, vocational and skills training, language lessons, and higher education," reads the statement.