Nigeria: Blackout As 132KV Towers Collapse in Ogun

14 April 2022
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Peter Moses

Residents of Abeokuta and other communities of Ogun State have been thrown into darkness following the collapse of three power towers in the state.

The Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) said three towers on the Papalanto/Ojere 132KV double-circuit lines collapsed, leaving the State capital, and Ayetoro, Imeko, Owode Egba and Mowe without power for days.

In a statement signed by its management on Wednesday, IBEDC said the collapse of the towers adversely affected Abeokuta Transmission Sub-station (T/S), Ojere and New Abeokuta T/S at Kobape.

According to the statement shared on its social media handle, it said all the 33KV feeders from the affected sub-stations would be out until the towers are reconstructed.

While no specific time was given for the reconstruction, residents of Abeokuta metropolis, Ayetoro, Imeko Mowe and Owode Egba will continue to experience power outages, IBEDC said.

The distribution company apologised to its consumers over the inconvenience, assuring them that power would be restored as soon as the towers are fixed.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X