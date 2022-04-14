Mozambique: Covid-19 - 32 New Cases in Past Week

Maputo — The Mozambican health authorities on Wednesday reported a further three cases of the Covid-19 respiratory disease.

This brings to 32 the number of new cases reported in the past week.

According to a Wednesday press release from the Ministry of Health, since the start of the pandemic, 1,304,157 people have been tested in Mozambique for the coronavirus that causes Covid-19, 586 of them in the previous 24 hours.

583 of these tests yielded negative results. The three positive cases brought the total number of Covid-19 cases diagnosed in Mozambique to 225,304.

The new cases identified on Wednesday were two men and one woman, all Mozambican citizens. The release did not give their ages. Two were diagnosed in Cabo Delgado, and one in Maputo city.

The positivity rate (the percentage of those tested found to be carrying the virus) fell slightly from 0.54 per cent on Tuesday to 0.51 per cent on Wednesday.

In this same 24 hour period there was no change in the hospitalisation of Covid-19 patients. No Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospital and no new cases were admitted. The number of people under medical care in the Covid-19 wards remained four - two in Maputo and two in Niassa. One of the Maputo patients is in intensive care, receiving supplementary oxygen.

The Ministry reported no further deaths from the disease on Wednesday, and so the Covid-19 death toll in Mozambique remained 2,200. The last time a Covid-19 death was reported was on 20 March.

There were also no recoveries reported on Wednesday. The total number of recoveries currently stands at 223,058, which is slightly more than 99 per cent of all cases of Covid-19 ever diagnosed in Mozambique.

The number of active cases of Covid-19 rose from 39 on Tuesday to 42 on Wednesday. The geographical distribution of the active cases was as follows: Niassa, 11; Nampula, 11; Cabo Delgado, eight; Maputo city, seven; Sofala, two; Inhambane, two; and Gaza, one. There were no active cases at all in the other four provinces (Maputo province, Manica, Tete and Zambezia).

The Ministry release also reported that over the previous 24 hours, a further 13,539 people were vaccinated against Covid-19. The number fully vaccinated against the disease now stands at 13,571,282 - which is 89.2 per cent of all citizens aged 18 and above.