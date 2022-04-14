Mozambique: Ressano Garcia Border Post Opens 24 Hours a Day

Maputo — Ressano Garcia (Mozambique), 14 Apr (AIM) - The Ressano Garcia border post, on the Mozambican border with South Africa, on Wednesday began operating 24 hours a day, boosting the influx of migration and the clearance of commodities, a change which is intended to promote socio-economic development between the two countries in the framework of regional integration.

The adoption of the 24 hour schedule is among the decisions taken by the Mozambican President, Filipe Nyusi, and his South African counterpart, Cyril Ramaphosa, during the third session of the Binational Commission, held in March in the South African capital, Pretoria.

At peak periods of peak, such as the Easter and Christmas holiday seasons, the country's busiest border with South Africa will operate under a regime of a one-stop post. Within South Africa, all the services will be delivered from Kilometre Seven in Komatipoort, while within the Mozambican territory they will be delivered at Kilometre Four.

Speaking to reporters, shortly after the launch, the Permanent Secretary of Mozambique's Ministry of the Interior, Victor Canhemba, said that the decision to operate the border post for 24 hours a day is another milestone in the historic relations of cooperation between the peoples and governments of the two countries.

"As a matter of fact, this move with great political and historic value, portrays the excellent relations and peaceful friendship between the two people, with common values," Canhemba said. He added that, after the decision was taken, technical teams from both countries concluded the viability studies and other pending issues in order to offer a decent service to travellers.

He believes that the 24 hour regime will contribute significantly to reducing the overcrowding recorded mostly at holiday seasons, thus cutting considerably the amount of time migrants, tourists and business people have to wait.

The South African Border Management Authority (BMA) Commissioner, Nakampe Masiapato, said that the move will facilitate the movement of goods from various industries within the two countries.

The border post records every year the influx of nearly 2.6 million people, including Mozambicans and foreigners, and about 700,000 vehicles transporting people and goods.