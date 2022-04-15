Nigeria: Buhari Seeks Passage of Money Laundering, Terrorism Prevention Bills

Mr Buhari said the deficiencies in the country's Anti-Money Laundering/Combating the Financing of Terrorism regime (AML/CFT), make it imperative for the passage of both bill.

President Muhammadu Buhari has transmitted Money Laundering and Terrorism Prevention bills to the National Assembly for consideration and passage.

The bills are revised versions of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Bill and Terrorism (Prevention) Bill currently pending before the National Assembly

The bills were sent alongside a letter addressed to the leaders of the National Assembly who read it at both chambers on Thursday.

In the letter dated April 12, 2022, the president said the request for the passage of both bills was pursuant to the provisions of Section 58(2) of the Constitution and that the deficiencies in the country's Anti-Money Laundering/Combating the Financing of Terrorism regime (AML/CFT), make it imperative for the passage of both bills.

The president's bills come about three weeks after the Senate amended the Money Laundering Act 2011.

The amended Act makes it mandatory for banks and other financial institutions to report any single transaction or lodgment in excess of N5 million for an individual, and N10 million in the case of a corporate body.

This report will be done in writing and sent to a proposed Special Control Unit Against Money Laundering - to be domiciled under the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The president, in his letter, warned that the non-passage of both bills poses a risk that may lead to the eventual blacklisting of Nigeria by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF).

He informed the lawmakers that there was a mutual evaluation carried out recently by the Inter-Governmental Action Group against Money Laundering in West Africa (GABA) and it was observed that there were observed deficiencies in Nigeria's Anti-Money Laundering/Combating the Financing of Terrorism regime (AML/CFT).

This evaluation, he said, prompted the Ministry of Justice and other relevant stakeholders to review the deficiencies and draft the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Bill, 2022 and Terrorism (Prevention) Bill, 2022.

Unless these deficiencies are addressed promptly by the National Assembly, in order to bring our legal regime in conformity with Financial Action Task Force (FATF) recommendations, Nigeria will face the risk of a negative public statement blacklisting the country by FATF and this will lead to some negative consequences to our rapidly growing economy, he said.

The two bills, he explained, are revised versions of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Bill and Terrorism (Prevention) Bill currently pending before the National Assembly. The revised bills incorporate resolutions to the deficiencies pointed out in the Mutual Evaluation Report, thereby bringing Nigeria's AML/CFT legal regime in conformity with the FATF recommendations.

Details of the bills will be discussed on another legislative day.