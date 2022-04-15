Nigerians Eagerly Await Goodluck Jonathan to Declare Intention for President - Report

Goodluck Jonathan
14 April 2022
This Day (Lagos)

It has been revealed from behind the scenes in the political circles that Nigerians of different ethnic extraction, political organisations and power brokers among major political parties are now eagerly waiting for former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan to publicly declare his interest for the 2023.

A political interest research group known as Fourth Dimension Cloud Poll (4-DCP) revealed this in a Second Quarter Special Report (1) signed by the Lead Researcher, Dr. Richard Audi, and released yesterday in Abuja.

The political research group said:"Based on coordinated research undertaken by our field specialists to determine Nigeria's political direction and Nigerians' expectations in the 2023 Presidential Election with special reference to behind the scenes happenings among political parties, groups, ethnic and religious groups and the permutation is obviously in favour of former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan (GEJ).

"The political actors are all waiting. Leaders of ethnic nationalities and religious groups have expressed their willingness to lay aside every difference and work with GEJ because he is a man of peace and he can also be trusted", the report stated.

The report added: "One thing that is not, however, certain in the behind the scenes engagements among political actors is the final outcome of the entire permutations, and that is, whether Jonathan will eventually succumb to pressure, accept and declare to run".

There have been reports indicating that the cabal in the President Muhammadu Buhari administration and the leadership of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), have been putting pressure on Jonathan to publicly accept to succeed Buhari.

It is also believed that the cabal and the former president are trying to iron out grey areas in the conditions given by the GEJ.

It is not clear whether Jonathan will accept the call by Nigerians for his second return to power and when he will openly do so.

Many Nigerians have, however, publicly expressed their sincere convictions that the country in a big political and economic mess, so divided as a result of divisive policies and scars of injustice since 2015 and that it requires a leader and statesman like Jonathan to unite reconcile and unite the people one again.

