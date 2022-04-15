Nigeria: NFF Overlooks Amuneke, Appoints Yusuf, Finidi, Abd'allah Super Eagles Assistant Coaches

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has announced the appointment of Salisu Yusuf, Finidi George and Usman Abdallah as first, second and third assistant coaches of the Super Eagles.

There was no mention of former international, Emmanuel Amuneke who assisted Coach Austin Eguavoen in prosecuting the 2021 AFCON and the ill-fated 2022 World Cup playoff with Ghana.

Also appointed were Eboboritse Uwejamomere who will serve as match analyst and another former Nigeria international, Ike Shorounmu as the goalkeepers' trainer.

The appointments followed the approval of the recommendations of the Technical & Development Sub-Committee led by Ahmed 'Fresh' Yusuf.

A new technical adviser for the Super Eagles is expected to be announced once the processes for his engagement and contract-signing are concluded.

The quartet of former Barcelona coach, Ernesto Valverde, former France coach, Laurent Blanc, former Derby County coach, Philip Cocu and Jose Peseiro have been listed as Gernot Rohr's replacement.

Meanwhile, Salisu was also appointed Head Coach of the Super Eagles B (otherwise known as CHAN team) as well as the U23 (Olympics) team and will link up with the senior team whenever he is available from Super Eagles B/U23 Team duties.

Finidi George is the current manager of the Nigeria Professional Football League side Enyimba FC while Abdallah was recently unveiled as Katsina United technical adviser.

Meanwhile, Salisu as U23 coach will work with Kennedy Boboye (Assistant Coach); Fatai Osho (Assistant Coach); Abubakar Bala Mohammed (Assistant Coach); Fidelis Ilechukwu (Assistant Coach); Eboboritse Uwejamomere (Match Analyst) and Ike Shorounmu (Goalkeepers' Trainer) and Suleiman Shuaibu (Goalkeepers' Trainer 2).

In other appointments, Ladan Bosso has retained his position as Head Coach of the U20 Boys. He will work with former U17 Head Coach, Fatai Amao (Assistant Coach); Oladuni Oyekale (Assistant Coach); Jolomi Atune Alli (Assistant Coach) and; Baruwa Olatunji Abideen (Goalkeepers' Trainer)

For the U17 Boys, Golden Eaglets, Nduka Ugbade was named Head Coach. He will work with Ahmad Lawal Dankoli (Assistant Coach); Omoniyi Haruna Ilerika (Assistant Coach); Yemi Daniel (Assistant Coach) and; Mohammed Nasiru Isah (Goalkeepers' Trainer). Ugbade captained Nigeria's first cadet team that won the FIFA U16 World Cup in China in 1985.

And for the U13/15 Boys known as Future Eagles, Patrick Bassey will be Head Coach and will work with Abdullahi Tyabo Umar (Assistant Coach); Mohammed Kalli Kachalla (Assistant Coach); Ifeanyi Uba (Assistant Coach); Alh. Mohammed Kwairanga (Assistant Coach) and; Abubakar Abdullahi (Goalkeepers' Trainer).