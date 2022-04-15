Nigeria: Team Nigeria Gets Coordinator for 2022 Commonwealth Games

14 April 2022
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By David Ngobua

The Ministry of Youths and Sports Development has appointed former international athlete and chairman of Edo State Sports Commission, Yusuf Alli, as the Coordinator of Team Nigeria to the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England.

Alli, who was the captain of Team Nigeria to two consecutive Olympic Games in 1984 and 1988 is expected to bring his experiences as a former athlete and his expertise as an administrator to bear on Nigeria's participation at the Games.

He will in collaboration with the sports ministry, coordinate and ensure the success of Team Nigeria by working as a bridge between the athletes, federations and the ministry, ensuring there is synergy in the team.

Nigeria finished in 9th place at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia winning nine gold, nine silver and six bronze medals while her best performance ever was in Victoria, Canada in 1994 where she won eleven gold, thirteen silver and thirteen bronze medals to finish 4th.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X