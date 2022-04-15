Nigeria: Cholera, Measles Kill 61 in Adamawa, Benue

No fewer than 61 people have been confirmed dead from cholera and measles in Adamawa and Benue states, respectively.

While cholera killed 55 in Adamawa, measles claimed six in Benue.

Adamawa State Ministry of Health confirmed yesterday that 55 persons were killed by cholera and 1,959 cases recorded.

The commissioner for health Prof Isa Abdullahi made the disclosure to newsmen yesterday in Yola, the state capital.

Abdullahi said 12 cases of Lassa fever had also been recorded, while 812 cases of measles are currently being tackled, with support from the development partners in 10 local government areas of the state.

He listed Gombi, Mubi-North, Toungo, Mubi-South, Fufore, Hong, as hotspots LGAs currently suffering from measles.

The government had declared cholera outbreak in July 2021 following a suspected case from Gurgura community in Girei, and subsequent adoption of risk communication messages to aid prevention of the diseases, reporting and referral which was widely circulated to sensitize people.

He said Cholera Treatment Centres (CTC) were set up in specialist hospitals, cottage hospitals, some PHCs and cholera treatment units in hotspots councils as efforts put in place to quickly address the outbreak.

"Since we have not recorded any case despite heightened surveillance for cholera for several weeks, we (government and partners) are happy to declare the cholera outbreak over.

"In a similar manner, the state is faced with outbreaks of Lassa fever and measles and therefore urges citizens to support the state in prompt report of any strange or familiar illness."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The commissioner confirmed that 37 inmates were affected with monkey pox in the Yola-North correctional centre in the state.

In Benue State, 97 people were also hospitalised from measles outbreak in 10 local government areas of the state.

The state director of public health, Dr Terna Kur who disclosed this in a telephone interview with LEADERSHIP Friday explained that 97 of the 377 sample cases taken to the laboratory tested positive for measles and are receiving treatment from various hospitals across the state.

According to him, the state government with support from partners have commenced reactive vaccination (response vaccination) starting with the two most affected LGs of Guma and Kastina-Ala.

He warned parents against late presentation of their children to the hospital when they come down with the symptoms of the disease for early diagnosis and treatment, adding that when complication sets in due to late presentation it becomes very difficult to manage.