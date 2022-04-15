Tanzania: Tz, Germany Sign Deal to Improve Museums

TANZANIA and Germany have signed two agreements worth 500m /- for improving museum infrastructures and exhibitions of Tanzania's history and cultural values.

Director General of the National Museums of Tanzania (NMT), Dr Noel Lwoga and Ms Regine Hess, the German Ambassador to Tanzania, signed the agreement this week representing the two countries.

Witnessing the signing were Tanzania's Ambassador to German,Dr Abdallah Possi, and German Minister of State at the federal freight office,Mr KatjaKeul.

"Today marks a new history as NMT signs agreements worth 22,200 Euros (about 56m/-) for the project of renovating the first and oldest national museum building (King George V. Memorial Building) in Dar es Salaam. This money will be spent on projects to improve the building which was commissioned in 1940. It will include restoring the building's roof and installing a cooling system and repainting its walls, 'saidDrLwoga.

He mentioned other agreements signed last Sunday in Dar es Salaam including the German's based Stiftung Forum to develop an exhibition of the history of Tanzania.

The agreement, worth 178,930 Euros about (452m/-), will also involve research and sharing of knowledge through conferences.

DrLwoga detailed that the project will also strengthen sharing experiences on preserving, promoting and developing knowledge and understanding of Tanzanian culture.

According to him, this will go along with exploring historical illustrations and remains that depict an era ofthe German colonization.

"This project will also see Tanzania and German organizing joint exhibitionsand educational programs through digital platforms," he said.