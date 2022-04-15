Tanzania: Zanzibaris Urged to Use Treated Mosquito Nets

ZANZIBAR Minister for Health, Mr Nassor Ahmed Mazrui has urged health officers and local leaders to educate communities on the importance of proper use of Long Lasting Insecticidal Nets (LLINs) in order to intensify the fight against malaria.

"We should encourage more people to sleep under treated bed nets, take proper testing and medication and keep the environment clean to prevent mosquito breeding," Mr Mazrui said in a meeting with health staff here.

It was his visits to departments and units under his new ministry after President Hussein Mwinyi, last month, created the Ministry of Social Development, Elderly, Gender and Children' which was previously under the Health Ministry.

The minister directed health workers to work closely with local leaders and Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) to increase public awareness and education about malaria and their role in controlling the spread and eventually eliminate the problem Zanzibar.

Zanzibar has maintained malaria prevalence below one per cent for the past two decades, but elimination of the deadly mosquito-borne disease remains elusive, despite the multiple measures including indoor spraying.

Anti-Malaria Programme Manager, Mr Mohamed Ali said that although the campaign has been going on well, there have been cases of malaria among students in hostels, and people who arrive from outside Zanzibar.

"People need to increase environment cleanliness, and take precautions while in camps and travelling, by using mosquito nets and repellent to remain safe. People at home must prevent breeding sites" he emphasized.