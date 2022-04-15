Tanzania: Maunda - Artistes, Celebrities Mourn Songbird

Musicians and a wide variety of celebrities mourned the sudden demise of Bongo Flava star and actress, Maunda Zorro who passed away early on Thursday of car accident.

Maunda Zoro died on Wednesday night and her death was confirmed early yesterday by her brother Banana Zoro.

"I have received the information, it is true. It is so sad; we were together at the funeral of a close friend.

She stayed with me until 18:00 pm and returned home to take a nap... I was later informed she had an accident while going home.

Hundreds of Tanzanians arrived at the funeral yesterday to pay homage to the deceased at Kigamboni in Dar es Salaam.

Furthermore, the celebrities have continued to offer their condolence to Maunda's family, among them are Zena Yusuf "Shilole", Riyama Alli Zamaradi Mketema, Mrisho Mpoto, Mena Ally and Diva Gissele famous Diva.

Mrisho Mpoto posted on their social media is "You have left with your unique voice, I will continue to listen to it and watch our wonderful work of the song 'SamahaniMwanangu'

He further said the song was one of their best works and he all agreed; Go camp Maunda we are behind you we are coming

"Very sorry Banana and the whole family as all we are together during this period of heavy tragedy".

Also Diva wrote in her social page: "I have received the sad news of the tragedy, but I do not believe if it is true; Maunda Zahir Ally Zoro, this really hurts me."

Also the Tanzania Arts family offered its condolences to the family saying the family has lost one of the most talented Bongo Flavaartistes.

Maunda was once famous with Bongofleva through several songs including 'Nataka niwewako'and 'Mapenziniya wawili'.