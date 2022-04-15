Tanzania: President Samia Fires Msd Board Chair, CEO

PRESIDENT Samia Suluhu Hassan has fired the Chairman of the Board of Directors and the Chief Executive Officer of the Medical Store Department (MSD) just days after the Controller and Auditor General (CAG) found the store had held over 14bil/- for medicines and medical devices from hospitals for over a year.

In a statement issued by the Director of Presidential Communications in Washington, DC USA, Zuhura Yunus, President Samia has appointed a Senior Officer at PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) Rosemary Slaa to Chair the Board of Directors.

Also, the President appointed USAID Global Health Supply Chain Technical Assistance Project Chief Mr. Mavere Tukai to be the new MSD Chief.

According to the CAG, MSD was paid 14.1bil/- by 27 hospitals to supply medicines and medical supplies, however, it withheld the funds without sending either of the supplies for more than a year. As a result, the decision interrupted service delivery for the hospitals for over a year.

"I recommend that MSD send the medicines and medical supplies to the relevant referral hospitals so that they can provide health services to the public," said CAG Charles Kichere in his reports in Dodoma.