Tanzania: Covid-19 Relief Package Brings Pastoral Communities Closer

15 April 2022
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Nancy Mawole

A total of 128 classrooms have been constructed using Covid-19 relief funds in Handeni district, thus relieving pupils from walking long distance in search of education, according to the District Commissioner SirielMchembe.

MsMchembe said the government's move to construct more classrooms using the funds has been helpful to pastoralists in the district, who most of them walked over 14 kilometres to schools.

"Classrooms construction has also led to increase in enrolment and improve academic performance in schools," she said during an interview aired on state-owned television (TBC), recently.

Ms Mchembe noted that due to improved learning and teaching environment, it is expected that pupils would easily be following up on their studies and enable teachers to assess performance of their students effectively.

She said the government under President SamiaSuluhu Hassan disbursed the funds and classrooms construction has been completed, the situation which enabled the district to meet target of registering Standard One pupils by 100 percent.

With the improved school environment, absenteeism has also decreased.

She also added that through awareness campaigns, the students are aware of the Covid-19 pandemic, a situation that prompts them to adhere to measures including washing their hands with the soap and clean water.

"All schools in Handeni Council have infrastructures to harvest rain water and children are aware of importance of washing hands with soap and clean running water," she said.

MrJaphetMachumu, an economist for Handeni council in Tanga region, said the funds provided have also been allocated to the water and health sectors.

"We are fast tracking projects so that people could get access to social and economic services," he said.

He also added that early pregnancy has reduced; and the dropouts are encouraged to return to school to continue with studying.

MrNdeito Paul,one of residents, said previously pupils spent between one to four hours walking to schools, but after construction of classrooms many children from pastoral communities now access education easily.

