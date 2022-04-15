Tanzania: Kagera RC Hails Government for Tasaf Support

KAGERA Regional Commissioner (RC), Major Gen Charles Mbuge has hailed the government for allocating a substantial budget for implementation of the Tanzania Social Action Fund (TASAF) programmes, which had positive results on people's economic standard.

Muleba District Commissioner (DC), Mr Toba Nguvila made the remarks on Wednesday on behalf of Major Gen Mbuge while opening a two-day working session attended by implementers of the TASAF programme.

"On behalf of all Kagera residents, I thank President Samia Suluhu Hassan for allocating a substantial amount for implementation of TASAF programmes.

Through TASAF support, most of the vulnerable people including orphans and widows had improved their livelihoods through construction of decent houses, while others had initiated income generating projects," he said.

He appealed to families which benefit through the second phase of TASAF III alms to use them wisely to improve their livelihoods.

He urged the beneficiaries to be creative in coming up with small projects that would boost family incomes.

He further called on the community to take advantage of the funds issued by the government, donors and various financial institutions so that the money could make positive changes in their lives.

Mr Nguvila reminded them on the importance of coming up with small scale projects like piggery and goat rearing to improve their incomes.

He also asked the community to abandon outdated traditional practices by giving women the chance of owning various assets and other investments, saying that the group has proved to be excellent in finance management.

Kagera Regional TASAF Co-ordinator, Efrazi Mkama explained that at least 53.721bn/- was disbursed to 68,915 poor households in the region through the programme.

About 70,346 poor households were initially targeted but 1,431 dropped out due to various reasons, including death and lacking qualifications.

"During the past five-year period (2015-2020), the government allocated a total of 54,322,167,800/- but the amount paid to the beneficiaries was 53,721,340,750/- while 600,826,050/- was paid back to the government," he said.

Mr Mkama explained that the TASAF beneficiaries used the funds to improve their social standards through construction of decent houses, while others initiated income generating projects.

"At least about 13,621 houses were constructed while 25,956 households were running income projects, including cattle (386), goats (41,401), pigs (10,849) and chicken rearing, while 95,062 iron sheets were bought.

He further said about 37,759 households out of 50,179 had joined the Community Health Fund (CHF), implying 75.2 per cent coverage.

Also, about 1,069 poor households in Ngara District were paid a total of 1,204,695,720/- for participating in Public Work Programme (PWP), including tree planting, road construction and water sector.

Mr Mkama explained that during the implementation of the second phase of TASAF III being implemented during 2021/2023, at least 1,450,000 households in 6,000 villages in the Mainland and Zanzibar would be reached in the 184 Councils.