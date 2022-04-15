Tanzania: Councillors Told to Monitor Projects in Their Areas

15 April 2022
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Frank Aman in Simiyu Region

BUSEGA District Commissioner, Mr Gabriel Zakaria has urged councillors to closely monitor all projects being implemented in their areas to ensure that the funds provided by the government through the Covid-19 relief package is spent as intended.

In addition, Mr Zakaria reminded councillors to continue informing the public about various development projects being implemented by the government in their areas through their public meetings. He said in some areas, there have been misconceptions about the ongoing projects.

Speaking at the second quarter session of the councillors' meeting, DC Zakaria commended the Busega District Councillors for their hard work in managing and monitoring various projects being implemented in the district.

He also reminded councillors to encourage parents/guardians to send their children to school, as it was observed that some children have not yet reported in both primary and secondary levels within the district.

"I commend you for your attention, because you have shown how closely you are monitoring various activities going on in the district," said Mr Zakaria.

Chairman of Busega District Council, Mr Sundi Muniwe said councillors will continue to work on all instructions given by the District Commissioner's Office with the aim of attaining desired development.

