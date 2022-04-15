Tanzania: Girls Project Facilitates Wash Facilities

In a bid to improve girls' education in Rukwa by keeping girls in school, a project in the region has been able to facelift 35 rural school toilets in the area.

The decision by Girls Get Equal Integrated Approach to Ending Child Early and Forced Marriages Project in Rukwa to build toilets, handwashing facilities, changing rooms and water facilities in schools is compelled by ample evidence that show that availability of WASH facilities in schools improved students' attendance and performance in subjects as well as being one of their rights.

According to KisasuSikalwanda, the Girls Get Equal Integrated Approach to Ending Child Early and Forced Marriages Rukwa region project manager, a total of 30 Water Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) facilities were constructed and rehabilitated out of 33 targeted in 2021.

"The facilities are modern and disability-inclusive as you have witnessed yourself during your media tour," Kisasu told the Daily News, adding that the design has also taken into consideration special requirements for boys (urinal section) as well as girls' menstrual hygiene needs.

He said adequate sanitation and washing facilities in schools encourage girls to attend school due to reliable hygiene needs during menstruation, which in turn improves their school performance and decrease the risk of dropping out.

During a media tour, the Daily News witnessed each facility having a specially designated changing rooms to allow girls to change menstrual pads during their monthly cycle.

Rooms are embedded with cupboards for storage and disposal bins. Both rehabilitation and constructed latrines are modernized pour water flashing latrines for general use and flash latrines only for children with disabilities

In Rukwa region, according to adolescents and young girls, poor access to WASH is one of the biggest barriers to adolescents and young girls completing their schooling.

"If a girl is to miss between 5-7 days of school days every month when she is in her menstrual period, this translates that a girl child misses almost 63 days of studies, while boys continue with studies," said Patrick Sichalwe, a parent from Ilemba ward, adding that such circumstances make girls lag behind boys and some just decide to opt out of school.

"Inadequate WASH conditions in schools may hinder girls' full participation in school,leading to their poor performance and increased dropout rates. WASH facilities can help girls better manage their menstruation and improve their attendance and completion." Emphasized Sichwale.

According to the Tanzania National School WASH Report (2018), only 25 percent of schools in Tanzania met the minimum government standard for learners per toilet (20 girls and 25 boys per toilet) and 16.7 percent of schools provided changing rooms with basic amenities, such as water, waste bin, soap and emergency supplies.

The facilities are stuffed with menstrual hygiene management facilities such as baskets, dustbins, gloves and step by step posters as well as other Menstrual Hygiene Management (MHM) messages. There are also posters that aim at raising awareness to parents on supporting adolescent girls with affordable pads and the use of friendly MHM teaching material aimed at enhancing school children retention.

"I thank Girls Get Equal Integrated Approach to Ending Child Early and Forced Marriages Project for improving our washrooms, before that, our school had limited access to clean water, proper sanitation facilities and sanitary napkins, which made it difficult for us (girls) to manage our menstruation hygienically. As a result, many girls faced considerable physical and social challenges during their menstruation period," said one of the pupils from Ilemba Primary School, who declined to disclose her name.

According to the pupil, this will also help to improve their attendance and hence their ability/performance from now going forward, "Education is instrumental in fulﬁlling our dreams," she added emphatically.

Girls Get Equal Integrated Approach to Ending Child Early and Forced Marriages Project, works in 152 schools in Rukwa. The project is funded by Norwegian Agency for International Development (Norad).

Adequate access to water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) services is a fundamental human right. It is essential for the realization of all human rights and is necessary for the attainment of better health, education, nutrition and other indices of human development.