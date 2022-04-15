Tanzania: Ardhi University Launches Centre for Sustainable Cities Studies

THE Ardhi University (ARU) has launched Centre for Sustainable Cities Studies (ACS) to be funded by Belgian government for 10 years.

The Belgian government will provide the centre with 6 million Euros which is equivalent to 15bn/-.

The inauguration ceremony was held on Thursday at the university premises, where the Belgian Ambassador to Tanzania, Peter Van Acker and ARU Vice-Chancellor, Professor Evaristo Liwa honoured the event.

Speaking during the inauguration ceremony, Professor Liwa commended the Belgian government for funding the centre, adding that the centre will help the university to meet its different objectives.

"I am told that Belgian universities will participate in this programme, which means that ARU network will increase, and this is good for the development of our university," said Professor Liwa.

He said that 27 masters' students and 19 PhD students will be trained in different programmes in the centre to build their capacity in different areas of field, something he said will help the country to have a good numbers of experts.

He said Ardhi University is well connected to the community so they must make sure that the private sector which will be involved in the project helps them to meet their objectives and make the centre relevant to the community.

Professor Liwa added that the ARU management will make sure that the intended outcomes of the centre are met fully and also benefit majority of Tanzanians and East Africa Community at large.

"We know that this is a 10-year project, so the ARU management will ensure that the project is sustainable even after 10 years, we thank your government for this assistance which will help our people," he said.

On his side, Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academic), Professor Gabriel Kassenga, said the main purpose of the centre is to investigate the challenges associated with rapid growth of cities in Africa.

He said the focus will be on Dar es Salaam city because it is expected to be a Mega City, whereby its population is expected to increase from the current five million to 10 million by the year 2030.

"Unfortunately, the city is growing without proper planning and control of every development, as a result we have many challenges associated with position of physical infrastructures, that is water supply, waste management and decent housing," he said.

Professor Kassenga said also there is abuse of culture heritage like old buildings which will attract many tourists so the centre will be able to address the problem to make sure the city grows sustainably and with proper planning.

Speaking during the inauguration ceremony, Belgian Ambassador, Peter Van Acker said he is proud to inaugurate the centre which he believes one day will be the centre of excellence in Africa.

He said he believes the centre will be helpful to all East Africa Community member states for their people to come and learn on how to overcome many urban city challenges.

"It is my expectation that Burundi, Rwanda, Uganda, DRC, Kenya and Uganda will take this centre as an opportunity to them for their people to come and learn about urban challenges," he said.