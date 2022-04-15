Tanzania: First League's Top Eight Stage Kicks Off Today

THE top eight stage of the First League starts today at Nyamagana Stadium where Alliance will launch their campaign against Njombe Mji at 14:00 hours before Tunduru Korosho lock horns with Rhino rangers at 16:00 hours.

Commenting about their preparation for today's match against Njombe Mji, Alliance's Head Coach, Ibrahim Makeresa said his charges are ready and upbeat to win the match.

Adding, he said the friendly matches they had in their build up games have added a steam to the players and they are now matured to serve well in all departments.

"We have spent almost three weeks preparing our players tactically, technically and we used the period to fix certain problems in our defence and scoring while hoping to win all the stage's matches," he said.

He said all his charges are in good shape and there are no injuries in the squad while they remain focused on the opening game.

Adding, he said the preparation has helped them look stable and learned how to strengthen the defence system and change tactics in attack.

"Our preparations started on March 24th. We have to make sure that we are fit in all areas, especially technical, tactical and psychological aspects for our players. They put a lot of attention and we believe from the practice we did our players will be ready to get results," he said.

He called upon the football fraternity to continue supporting their team in all their matches.

"So these matches have built us up and we have learned something and we will start the tournament well, eliminating the challenges that existed in our previous games now our defensive line and the whole team is strong, we are defending and attacking together," he said.

On his side, Mwanza based football fan Alhaji Majogoro said Mwanza based Alliance and Copco Veteran FC have a huge responsibility to make sure they do well and meet the needs of home fans to make sure they are promoted to Championship.

Tunduru Korosho head coach Amani Josiah has promised his team will work very hard to make sure they secure a place in the championship by next season.