Rwanda to Host PSG Academy World Cup

The PSG Academy Rwanda is set to host the French club's inaugural juvenile world cup tournament.

The competition, scheduled from May 20-24, will bring the Under-11 and Under-13 age groups of the academy from France to play matches with their counterparts in Rwanda.

The French giants established a multimillion dollar academy in Rwanda last year to groom talents, and export the most outstanding to top clubs in Europe.

PSG is one of the world's leading football teams in academy structures. The club is also Rwanda's tourism partner through the 'Visit Rwanda' brand.