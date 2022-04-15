Rwanda: Rib - Cases of Genocide Ideology During Commemoration On Decline

Latest data from the Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB) on genocide ideology and related crimes committed during the week of the 28th commemoration of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi (April 7 to 13) shows there were 68 suspects, in 53 case registered.

According to the bureau, 43 of these suspects have been detained while 13 are still on the run. Three of these suspects are being pursued out of detention while nine were yet to be identified.

According to RIB statistics in the past six years, there was a reduction by 61 of cases, a drop by 53.5 per cent, recorded during the week.

There were 83 cases in 2021, 55 in 2020, 72 in 2019 and 2018, respectively, while the year 2017 recorded 114.

In 2016, about 40 cases of suspected genocide ideology across the country were reported to the Rwanda National Police during the national commemoration week.

As noted, the wane in these crimes is attributed to the effort put in by the government to fight genocide ideology as well as a growing positive mindset of the larger population in combating genocide ideology and related crimes.

In previous years, it is noted, there were cases of killings as well as burning and harming of genocide survivors but lately, there is a shift as the crimes are now committed through words uttered in public, phone messages and social media forums.

During the just-concluded commemoration week, RIB figures show that among the case files, there were 44 males and 15 females, considering there were nine people yet to be identified. Of all the identified cases, the majority 25 suspects fall under the 31 to 46 age bracket, while the youth - ages 15 to 30 - were 18. Those above the age of 47 were 16.

Only five are reported to have a genocide background.

Having a genocide background, Thierry Murangira, the RIB spokesperson, explained, means that these suspects are recidivists - convicted criminals who completed their prison terms and are now reoffending or backsliding.

A breakdown of the genocide ideology related crimes committed in the week indicates that 27 were violence against survivors, 12 about minimization of the genocide, and six about genocide ideology. There were also two crimes of disposing of or degrading evidence or information relating to genocide; denial of genocide; and justification of genocide; respectively.

The crimes manifested in various forms including 40 cases of verbal words used against survivors; three incidents where survivors' domestic animals were killed or injured; three incidents where survivors' crops were damaged; and two incidents where stones were thrown on survivors' houses. There was one case of disposing or degrading evidence or information relating to genocide, one case of theft of national emblems, and one case of written tracts.

Eastern Province has the biggest number of cases, 16, followed by the City of Kigali and Western Province, 13 respectively, with Southern Province and Northern Province, with the least numbers, seven and four, respectively.

Gasabo and Nyarugenge Districts top the list, with six cases, respectively, followed by Bugesera and Karongi Districts, with give and four cases, respectively. Ngoma and Rwamagana each have three cases while each of Gatsibo, Gicumbi, Muhanga and Musanze Districts, have two cases.

Earlier, ahead of the 28th genocide commemoration week, the RIB spokesperson disclosed that the bureau registered 1,215 genocide ideology related cases and 1,525 suspects, since 2019 until March 2022.

In its message to the general public, the Bureau continues warn against the dangers of the crime of genocide ideology and related crimes, and to especially call on the youth to ignore people using social media platforms to spread hate speech.

"For those with YouTube platforms, we request that they use them appropriately without confusing freedom of speech with spreading hate speech and causing disunity among Rwandans," reads part of a RIB message.

