Angola: USAID Seeks to Boost Angola's Exports to Usa

4 April 2022
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Angolan entrepreneurs will be able to export agricultural products, beverages and others to the United States of America market, through the mediation of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

This information was provided today by the Acting Minister Counselor of the US Embassy in Angola, Christopher Hattayer, noting that the United States had been supporting efforts to increase economic growth in Angola since 2021 via the Southern African Trade and Investment Hub (USAID TradeHub).

Speaking at an event to publicize the activities of the USAID Trade Hub, the US diplomat said that as well as the US market there were also mediation activities to boost exports of Angolan products to South Africa.

Exports of Angolan products to the US market will be facilitated by the African Growth and Opportunity Agreement (AGOA), where national products must meet several requirements to become eligible, said the US diplomat.

According to Christopher Hattayer, with the tools made available via the USAID TradeHub, Angola will have greater access to technology, increasing support for exporters to access trade facilitation services that allow them to export to South Africa and the United States of America.

