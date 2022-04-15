Angola: Vice-President Assesses Faculty of Arts

Luanda — The Vice-President of the Republic, Bornito de Sousa, Thursday assessed the current state of the facilities of the Arts Faculty of the University of Luanda.

At that institution, Bornito de Sousa noted, among some shortcomings, the reduced number of qualified teachers to teach the different courses.

During the visit, Bornito de Sousa, who did not give statements to the press, toured the various departments of the institution and interacted with teachers and students.

At the end, the coordinator of the college management commission, Maria das Dores José, confirmed that it has only six rooms for general classes and four specialized rooms for singing classes.

Maria das Dores José said they have an atelier for the designer and fashion course, as well as an amphitheatre for drama classes.

"Our courses are technical, so we need modern infrastructures, with qualified teachers, so that we can give continuity to the training of our trainees," she commented.

Maria das Dores José made it known that, with the current situation, "there will be no students finishing the academic year", mainly because of the lack of practical classes.

In her turn, the Minister of Higher Education, Science and Technology, Maria do Rosário Bragança, said that the Government is working to improve the quality of the infrastructures of higher education, including those of the Faculty of Arts.

The minister said, however, that short, medium and long term projects are needed in order to comply with the Government's strategies.