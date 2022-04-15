Angola, Vietnam to Boost Cooperation

4 April 2022
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The governments of Angola and Vietnam plan to give a new boost to bilateral relations, with the review of cooperation mechanisms in the health, education and construction sectors.

The information was given to the press Thursday by Vietnam's ambassador to Angola, Vu Ngoc Minh, at the end of an audience granted to him by the Angolan President, João Lourenço.

The Vietnamese diplomat, at the end of his mission, went to the Presidential Palace to present farewell greetings to the Angolan Head of State.

Bilateral Relations

Angola and Vietnam established diplomatic relations in November 1975.

In 1978, Angola and Vietnam signed the General Agreement of Cooperation, instrument that served as a basis for the opening of several protocols inserted in the social, economic, as well as in the technical and scientific areas.

Traditionally, relations between the two countries have been limited to agriculture, health, education and trade. There are about 20 private Vietnamese companies working in Angola.

Located in Southeast Asia, Vietnam has an economy based on the electronic, industrial and agro-business sectors.

