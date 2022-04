Luanda — A Digital Urban Art gallery, with a Big Media billboard network, called "Pop-Up", will be inaugurated Friday in Luanda to promote the work of young artists.

The Pop Up gallery, a temporary space, plans for six months to promote artistic programmes and projections free of charge.

The space will open its doors with the collective exhibition "Kimba Modernity Ghost" by Angolan artists Edson Chagas, Wyssolela Moreira, Nelo Teixeira and Toy Boy.