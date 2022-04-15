Namibia: Transnamib Pushes Ahead With Staff Houses Auction

RAILWAY company TransNamib is moving to auction non-core properties, which mostly comprise the houses accommodating staff members.

The company in 2018 already said it had plans to auction off some of its properties.

TransNamib has a portfolio of properties in the country valued at N$2,4 billion as at 31 March.

This is in line with a directive TransNamib received from Cabinet, indicating the company may sell off its non-core properties.

EVICTIONS

Meanwhile, the rail company has evicted seven people at its Ariamsvlei settlement properties.

TransNamib spokesperson Abigail Raubenheimer this week said the evicted individuals were not the company's workers.

She said they had no lease agreement with the company and were in fact defaulters who owe TransNamib N$600 000 in rental and utility fees.

The eviction notice was served on these grounds, she said.

Raubenheimer said TransNamib has been struggling with defaulters, which has for years been to the detriment of the company.

"This will no longer be allowed. As an entity, we cannot allow individuals to live on TransNamib properties for free and carry their utility costs. Our mandate is to operate as a profitable entity and as such, our properties portfolio has to support that objective," she said.

Raubenheimer said the evicted parties are well aware of why they have been evicted, and have been afforded opportunities to understand the impact of their non-payment before this step was taken.

"They have conveniently excluded that from their narrative to the media to once again tarnish the reputation of TransNamib," she said.

Raubenheimer further reiterated that the auctions and evictions are not related.

Some Ariamsvlei settlement residents who claim the auction comes after the evictions, say the railway company has promised to inform them in writing when their former homes would be auctioned off.

Residents say TransNamib, however, later made a U-turn and verbally ordered tenants to vacate the houses within seven days.

"Ariamsvlei is a small settlement. Its land is not serviced yet for people to erect their own shelters. We don't know why TransNamib is not giving us reasonable time to relocate," one of the residents anonymously told The Namibian.

AUCTION

The company is currently finalising the process to alienate some of its non-core properties.

In a letter dated 24 November 2021, TransNamib informed its workers of the move.

Some of the properties are rented out to private businesses and individuals.

Workers who received the letter were informed that the property they were leasing was earmarked for sale.

There will, however, be two auctions - one for TransNamib workers, and another for private individuals.

"A notice of termination of lease will be served to you should the property you are leasing be successfully bought by another bidder than yourself," the letter read in part.

The company, however, said it would not arrange alternative property to accommodate affected workers.

Raubenheimer said they expected the auction to take place within the next few months.

". . . but more information will be shared once the company has had the opportunity to put the proper process in place for such an auction," she said.