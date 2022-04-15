Mali Appoints New Coaches for Youth National Teams

The Malian Football Federation (FEMAFOOT) has overhauled the technical teams of the various youth national teams by appointing coaches in preparation for upcoming international competitions.

With qualifiers for various competitions looming, the football governing body has appointed the head coaches for the home-based national team, U23, U20 and U17 male national teams.

Nouhoum Diané, who had led the local Eagles to the TotalEnergies Africa Nations Champions (CHAN) final played in Cameroon, was retained in his position for the qualifiers of the 2023 edition which begin in July.

Mamadou Demba Traoré has been appointed head coach of the U20 national team which will play its qualifying tournament scheduled in Mauritania for the AFCON of that category.

For the U17s, the Malian federation has entrusted the reins of its national team to the former playmaker of the Eagles of the early 2000s, Soumaïla Coulibaly.

The former playmaker will lead the U17 national team to the West Zone A qualifying tournament scheduled for Cape Verde next June.

For the U23s, the former coach of AS Otoho of Congo, Alou Badra Diallo, has been appointed to try to secure qualification for the men's football tournament at the Olympic Games in Paris in 2024.