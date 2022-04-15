Mauritius: Embellishment Works Along Metro Express Corridor for a Greener Environment

14 April 2022
Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)
In the context of embellishment works along the Metro Express corridor from Rose-Hill to Port-Louis, the Minister of Land Transport and Light Rail, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Regional Integration and International Trade, Mr Alan Ganoo, and the Chief Executive Officer of Metro Express Ltd, Dr Das Mootanah, effected a site visit, today, in Rose-Hill. The embellishment project is funded to the tune of some Rs 60 million and is expected to be completed by end of July 2022.

In a statement, Minister Ganoo underlined that the project is in line with Government's vision in promoting a cleaner and greener Mauritius. It will contribute to embellishing the landscape and take the country to new heights of modernisation, he said.

He indicated that some 70,000 plants including 300 endemic plants will be planted along the corridor to promote a sustainable and greener environment. These developments, he added, will also enhance the standard of living and quality of life of the citizens and will offer commuters scenic views along the corridor.

Similar embellishment initiatives, Minister Ganoo stated, will be undertaken in the regions of Vandermeersch, Beau Bassin, Barkly, Bell Village, and Coromandel.

As for Dr Mootanah, he highlighted that the Metro Express is a sustainable and an integrated green project that will cater for the setting up of social parks, children's playground, and wall paintings.

More than 200,000 visitors, he indicated, have visited the Ebène Recreational Park, which is yet another project geared towards promoting a healthy and harmonious environment as well as upgrade the lifestyle of the inhabitants.

