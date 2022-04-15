Mauritius: Unctad's Oceans Forum - Minister Ganoo Urges Sids to Tap Into the Ocean Economy

press release

The Minister of Land Transport and Light Rail, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Regional Integration and International Trade, Mr Alan Ganoo, stressed on the need to empower Small Island Developing States (SIDS) to take advantage of the Ocean economy as part of recovery efforts.

He was speaking at the High-Level Segment: "Towards a Blue Deal for post-COVID 19 recovery and resilience" during the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development's (UNCTAD) fourth Oceans Forum on trade-related aspects of Sustainable Development Goal 14, which was held via videoconferencing from 06 to 08 April 2022.

In his keynote address, Minister Ganoo dwelt on diverse and cross-cutting topics, ranging from the transition towards a sustainable ocean economy through socio-economic recovery, to the exploration of the emerging concept of a "Blue Deal".

Mauritius, he said, is one among the few countries to have established an ocean strategy with the aim to develop its ocean economy as a pillar of economic development.

He stated that the forum comes at an opportune moment as it will provide a platform to define the contours of new economic frontiers and the need to adopt sustainable best practices and coherent ocean economic policies. It will also help ensure the preservation and management of marine and coastal ecosystems, he added.

Minister Ganoo also highlighted the urgency for the international community to address the global supply chain disruptions exacerbated by maritime trade costs.