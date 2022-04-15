Mauritius: Jica's Chief Representative Pays Courtesy Call On Prime Minister

14 April 2022
Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)
press release

The Chief Representative of the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) for Mauritius, Comoros and Madagascar, Ms Kaori Tanaka, paid a courtesy call, this afternoon, on the Prime Minister, Mr Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, at the New Treasury Building in Port Louis. She was accompanied by the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan to Mauritius, Mr Shuichiro Kawaguchi.

In a statement, Ms Tanaka, who is based in Madagascar, highlighted that this is her first visit to Mauritius since her appointment in August 2021. The main aim of her meeting with the Prime Minister, she pointed out, was to review JICA's involvement in several projects and activities currently being undertaken in Mauritius, mainly in the meteorological field.

Ms Tanaka further underlined that discussions also focussed on other projects that are due to kick-start soon, as regards to fisheries; the integrated coastal ecosystem management; and the technical cooperation between Mauritius and Japan for capacity building in order to better tackle oil spilling such as the one which resulted from the grounding of MV Wakashio back in 2020.

She also underscored that consultants from JICA will work in collaboration with their Mauritian counterparts so as to elaborate a series of workplans for each project.

For his part, Ambassador Kawaguchi recalled that Mauritius and Japan share a friendly relationship and that future avenues of cooperation between the two countries were also at the fore of discussions with Prime Minister Jugnauth.

