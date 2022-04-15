Liberia: Several African Athletes Arrive Today

Scores of athletes from across Africa are expected to arrive in Liberia beginning today, April 14, 2022, for formal opening of the Invisible Sports Park in Monrovia.

Information from the Office of the President reveals that top athletes like Samuel Eto (Cameroon), Didier Drogba (Ivory Coast), Jay-Jay Okocha (Nigeria), El-Hadji Diouf (Senegal), Emmanuel Adebayor (Togo) and personal friends of President Weah are expected here to grace the opening ceremonies of the sports park that a contains a soccer pitch, basketball and tennis courts, track and field, among others.

Speaking in an interview recently, the Minister of State Without Portfolio and Head of the President Delivery Unit (PDU) at the Executive Mansion, Trokon Kpui said confirmation has been obtained from these athletes about their presence here to grace the event.

He explained that the Gologon housing unit that was renovated along with the Invisible Sports Park will be turned over to residents of the community during the program.

Described as a pilot project, Minister Kpui disclosed that government's intention is to implement similar project across all 15 counties of Liberia. Editing by Jonathan Browne