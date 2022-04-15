Gambia to Start Recruitment Process for Norway Cup Tournament

14 April 2022
The Point (Banjul)
By Arfang M.S. Camara

Goodwill Ambassador for Sports, Tijan Jaiteh, who is the country's representative for the Norway Cup tournament has stated that national recruitment exercise will start this weekend across all regions of the country.

"The recruitment process for the Norway Cup tournament will target under-16 male and female players from football academies across the country," he said during an interview with The Point Sports.

According to Ambassador Jaiteh, a technical team including former Gambian international players and technical directors Musa Njie and Ebrima Manneh will preside over the recruitment process.

"The recruitment process will be done by a technical team in which myself will also oversee the process across the country," he said, adding: "The players recruited across the country will be brought to one venue for the final phase of the selection."

He revealed that the final list of 18 players in both male and female under-16 team will represent The Gambia at the Norway Cup set for 30 July to 6 August 2022.

